PM Narendra Modi greeted the nation on National Voters' Day, stressing that voting is a solemn duty. He lauded the Election Commission and urged citizens, especially youth and women, to participate in the democratic process to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Voters' Day, emphasising that voting is not only a constitutional privilege but also a solemn duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said National Voters' Day is an opportunity to deepen faith in the democratic values of the nation. He also complimented the Election Commission of India for its sustained efforts to strengthen democratic processes across the country. "Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation. My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes. Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future. Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi's X post read. Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation. My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes. Being a voter is not… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

PM's Letter to MY Bharat Volunteers

Highlighting the importance of celebrating voter enrolment, the Prime Minister also wrote a letter to MY Bharat volunteers, urging them to rejoice when someone around them enrols as a voter for the first time. In his letter, PM Modi described Indian democracy as both the world's largest democracy and the "Mother of Democracy,' rooted in centuries-old traditions of debate and dialogue. He recalled that India is marking 75 years since the beginning of its first General Election in 1951, which, he said, reflected the inherent democratic spirit of the people.

Emphasis on First-Time Voters

"To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future," the Prime Minister wrote, calling voters the "Bhagya Vidhata" of the country's development journey. The Prime Minister also laid special emphasis on first-time voters, calling their inclusion in the electoral process a moment of great significance. He urged families, residential societies, schools, and colleges to celebrate youngsters attaining voting age and "make them truly special as they step into this new responsibility".

Elections as a 'Festival of Democracy'

PM Modi further underlined the idea of elections as a "festival of democracy," noting that citizens across diverse geographies from the Himalayas to island territories participate enthusiastically to ensure their voices are heard.

Role of 'Nari Shakti' and Youth

Stressing the importance of inclusive participation, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of "Nari Shakti", particularly young women, in strengthening democracy. He also encouraged MY Bharat volunteers to spread awareness about voter enrolment and participation, saying the youth embody a "Can Do" spirit that drives change. "Let us resolve to make every effort towards strengthening our democracy and creating a developed, inclusive and self-reliant Bharat," the letter further read. Becoming a voter is an occasion of celebration! Today, on #NationalVotersDay, penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on how we all must rejoice when someone around us has enrolled as a voter. pic.twitter.com/zDBfNqQ6S2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

Significance of National Voters' Day

India observes National Voters' Day on January 25 each year to celebrate democracy and empower every citizen to take part in the electoral process. The day marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on January 25, 1950, under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, according to an official release.

According to ECI, the theme of this year's event is "My India, My Vote" and the tagline is "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy". ECI said that President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the Chief Guest. (ANI)