Two men pretending to be customers stole a tray of gold rings from a jewellery store in Nashik. The shopkeeper leaped over the counter in a spectacular but unsuccessful attempt to catch them as they fled in a waiting car. Adgaon police are now investigating the viral CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.

In an attempt to apprehend two criminals who had escaped with a tray of gold rings, a shopkeeper in Nashik, Maharashtra, leaped over his glass counter and hurried out of his jewellery store in what was nothing short of a spectacular pursuit.

The incident happened on November 9 and was caught on camera by the shop's security system. Pretending to be consumers interested in purchasing gold rings, the two guys went to the store. As the shopkeeper displayed the rings on a tray across the glass counter, the duo appeared to browse through them.

The men appeared to wait for the proper opportunity as the shopkeeper was busy displaying them the jewellery, but then one of them abruptly grabbed the entire tray and hurried out of the store, followed by his companion.

In an effort to apprehend the suspects, the shopkeeper leaped over the glass counter and fled the store, followed by the other staff members. Nevertheless, the two males were able to flee in a car that was parked outside the jewelry store.

Watch CCTV Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

There were around twelve gold rings in the pilfered tray, each weighing about 2.5 tolas (25 kg).

In addition to looking for the two fugitive robbers, the Adgaon police are reviewing the CCTV video.