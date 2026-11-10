A viral CCTV video from a Kota hostel shows a massive wall-mounted cabinet abruptly collapsing onto a sleeping student's bed. The student, who installed the camera due to frequent thefts, miraculously escaped unharmed. This shocking incident raises serious concerns about basic safety in student accommodations.

A massive wall-mounted cabinet abruptly collapses onto a student's bed while he appears to be asleep in a startling video from a Kota dormitory room that has gone viral on social media. The storage unit fell without any apparent external force, and the student barely avoided major harm.

A personal CCTV camera that was placed inside the room recorded the incident. The video's description states that the student put up the camera in response to frequent robberies at the dormitory. The video demonstrates how a routine evening in a student's dorm might have quickly escalated into a major mishap.

The student is shown sleeping on his bed in a tiny dorm room with commonplace goods like books, notes, and other personal possessions strewn around him in the CCTV clip. Abruptly, a big white wall-mounted storage cabinet breaks off and falls toward the bed. The unit collapses over the sleeping space, spilling books and other objects.

The student does not respond right away. He seems to stir a few seconds later, puts his hand on the overturned cabinet, and slowly sits up to take stock of the situation. After examining the mess, he picks up his phone.

The student is said to have escaped unharmed even though the hefty cabinet fell straight onto the bed.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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According to the details shared alongside the video, the student had installed an Ezviz CCTV camera inside his hostel room following repeated incidents of theft and robbery.

The camera was supposed to keep an eye on the space and protect his possessions, but it ended up recording the sudden fall. The video has an April 6, 2025, on-screen timestamp.

The abrupt collapse in the video has garnered attention on social media lately, prompting inquiries about the state and setup of the furniture in student housing.