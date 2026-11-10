Tamil Nadu Excise Minister K. Vignesh states rising TASMAC liquor sales are shameful, not an achievement. The government plans to establish de-addiction centers in all 234 constituencies to combat rising drug-related crimes in the state.

Minister Criticizes Rising Liquor Sales

Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister K. Vignesh has stated that an increase in liquor sales through TASMAC in Tamil Nadu is not an achievement but a matter of shame. Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai, the Minister said that highlighting TASMAC revenue figures would serve no purpose for the public. He stated that only 54 per cent of the liquor bottles sold so far had been returned and assured that the confusion prevailing at various locations would be resolved soon.

Minister Vignesh said that liquor bottles had been collected through the QR code system across all parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. He added that an inquiry would be conducted into the operational issues and space constraints that arose from November 1.

Addressing Drug-Related Crimes

Expressing concern over murder incidents involving people addicted to narcotic substances, he said that all necessary legal measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. He asserted that the Chief Minister would not spare anyone involved in such crimes and assured that the police would be given complete freedom to curb drug trafficking and consumption.

The Minister further pointed out that 11 people had lost their lives in such incidents so far this year, compared to 10 deaths in 2024 and six in 2025. He stressed the need to put an immediate end to the recurring incidents.

Government Rehabilitation Plan

Minister K. Vignesh also stated that establishing de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu was one of the government's primary objectives.