Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, highlighting tribal culture, freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, and welfare initiatives during a special event attended by railway officials and union representatives.

Observing Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway is observing Janjatiya Gaurav Divas from November 1 to 15, commemorating the cultural heritage, valour and contributions of India's tribal communities, particularly their role in the country's freedom struggle. As part of the fortnight-long observance, a special programme was organised at the Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, with PE Edwin, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure), Vijayawada Division, attending as the chief guest.

Honouring Tribal Contributions

Addressing the gathering, Edwin emphasised the importance of remembering the contributions of tribal freedom fighters, particularly Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and drawing inspiration from their courage, patriotism and commitment to their communities. He also highlighted the need to preserve and promote the cultural heritage and traditions of tribal communities and recognise their significant role in nation-building.

Focus on Tribal Welfare

Earlier, Prem Kumar Lakhavath, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Vijayawada Division, in his welcome address, said the observance provided an opportunity for the administration to reiterate its commitment to tribal welfare and create awareness about various initiatives and welfare measures undertaken by the Central and State governments for the development and empowerment of tribal communities.

Railway staff members and representatives of various trade unions and associations also shared their thoughts on the occasion, highlighting the historical contributions and achievements of tribal communities and the legacy of Birsa Munda.

Cultural Showcases

Adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Vijayawada Division, presented a tribal dance performance showcasing the diversity of tribal folk traditions and India's indigenous cultural heritage. Around 100 people, including railway staff, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides and representatives of trade unions, attended the programme.

The fortnight-long observance by Vijayawada Division reflects Indian Railways' efforts to promote awareness of India's diverse cultural traditions and honour the contributions of tribal communities to the country's history and development.