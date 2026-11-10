Seven new Executive Members joined the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in Khumulwng, aiming to boost regional development and democratic governance with support from Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha leadership.

Swearing-in Ceremony at Khumulwng

In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance and accelerating inclusive development in Tripura's tribal areas, seven newly appointed Executive Members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) took the oath at a swearing-in ceremony held at Khumulwng on Tuesday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha Party founder and supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma attended the ceremony along with Minister Bikash Debbarma, elected representatives and other prominent personalities.

The seven newly sworn-in Executive Members are Kamal Kalai, Rajeshwar Debbarma, Kenaram Reang, Kongjoy Mog, Debajit Tripura, Hollywood Chakma and David Murasing. The swearing-in ceremony marks an important phase in the administrative functioning of the TTAADC, with expectations of renewed momentum in development initiatives across the tribal-dominated areas of the state.

Governance and Development Strategy

The presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma at the ceremony also carries significance in the context of coordinated efforts towards strengthening democratic institutions, promoting mutual understanding and ensuring inclusive development in Tripura. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Tripura government has been emphasising infrastructure development, improved connectivity, education, healthcare, employment opportunities and welfare measures for all sections of society.

Strengthening coordination between the state government and the autonomous district council is expected to play an important role in extending the benefits of development to remote and tribal areas. Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who has been advocating the aspirations and development of indigenous communities, also has an important role to play in ensuring that the concerns of tribal people are addressed through democratic and constitutional institutions.

Future Development Goals

The broader vision of building a developed Tripura requires collective participation beyond political and community boundaries. Cooperation between the state government and TTAADC, while respecting the constitutional framework and aspirations of different communities, is considered vital for maintaining peace, communal harmony and national integration. The new Executive Members are expected to focus on strengthening governance and accelerating development in key sectors, including education, healthcare, roads, drinking water and basic infrastructure.

With a shared emphasis on inclusive growth, unity and constitutional values, the development partnership between the state government and TTAADC is expected to contribute towards the larger vision of a peaceful, prosperous and developed Tripura as part of the national mission of Viksit Bharat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)