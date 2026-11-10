A mother and her son were found dead with severe injuries in their Mattannur home in Kerala. Local police suspect the son killed his mother before dying by suicide following a domestic dispute, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Tragedy in Mattannur

A woman and her son, who were found with multiple cut injuries at their residence in Mattannur, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. According to the Kannur City Police Commissioner, the deceased have been identified as Jyothi (56) and her son Naveen Krishnan (22), residents of Nandanam House on Lions Club Road in Mattannur. Both were found with severe injuries in an upstairs room on the second floor of their house.

Details of the Incident

Jyothi's husband, Jayakrishnan, a retired Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employee, had gone to a temple on Tuesday morning. When he returned home at around 9.30 am, he found the two lying in a pool of blood in an upstairs room. He subsequently rushed them to a hospital in Mattannur, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Background of the Deceased

Jyothi was a retired headmistress of CH Mohammed Koya Memorial School in Thillankeri, while her son Naveen Krishnan was preparing for Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations from home. The couple's other son, Navaneeth, is employed in Ernakulam.

Police Investigation

Police suspect that a dispute between the mother and son may have led to the incident. Investigators have found no apparent signs of an outsider entering the house. The preliminary suspicion is that the son killed his mother before taking his own life, police said. Further details are awaited.