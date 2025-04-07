Godman Asaram Bapu's bail extended by Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds

Read Full Article

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 rape case. The extension comes in view of his ongoing medical treatment. The court directed authorities to furnish updated health records before the next hearing.

Asaram Bapu was convicted in 2018 for raping a 16-year-old girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in August 2013. He is also facing separate sexual assault charges in Gujarat, where two Surat-based sisters have accused him and his son Narayan Sai of rape and illegal confinement. Trials in the Gujarat cases are ongoing.

