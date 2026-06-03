AAP leader Ankush Narang has written to the MCD Commissioner seeking an impartial probe into the Saket building collapse. He alleged that corruption and negligence within the BJP-ruled MCD led to the tragedy, and demanded action against guilty officials.

AAP Demands Probe, Alleges MCD Corruption

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Ankush Narang on Wednesday wrote to the Municipal Commissioner seeking an impartial and detailed probe into the Saket building collapse, alleging that corruption, negligence and collusion within the BJP-ruled MCD led to the tragedy, according to an official statement released by the party.

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Narang demanded strict action against officials responsible for lapses, compensation for affected families, and a comprehensive survey of illegal and unsafe buildings across Delhi to prevent such incidents in the future.

As per the statement, the MCD LoP asserted that despite complaints from residents and information regarding illegal construction, no action was taken in the Saket case, the consequences of which innocent people had to pay for with their lives. He said corrupt officials who are playing with the lives of Delhi residents, and those protecting them, should not be spared at any cost.

In his letter to the MCD Commissioner, Narang expressed deep concern over the incident and said it raised serious questions about the enforcement of building regulations and the monitoring mechanism within the civic body.

"The incident not only caused heavy loss of life and property, but also left several people injured and deeply traumatised the affected families. Such incidents raise serious questions over compliance with building regulations, the system responsible for enforcing them, and the monitoring process of the officials concerned. Given the seriousness of the matter, it is extremely important that an immediate, impartial and detailed investigation be ordered to determine the actual reasons behind the building collapse," he stated, as per the release.

He further added, "Along with this, the negligence of officials, engineers and others responsible for monitoring construction work in the area should also be exposed. The MCD has no right to take the lives of Delhi residents, but some MCD officials, for petty personal gains, are gambling with the lives of people in Delhi and pushing them into the risk of death every day."

Specific Demands for Investigation

The release further said that Narang demanded that the MCD Commissioner order an immediate and comprehensive probe into the entire incident. "All records related to approved building plans, construction permissions and inspections carried out by the concerned department should be thoroughly scrutinised," he said.

"Any official or person found guilty of negligence or collusion in the matter should have responsibility fixed and face strict disciplinary and legal action. Adequate relief and financial assistance should also be provided to the affected families," he added.

Call for Future Prevention and Accountability

Narang further noted that to prevent such incidents in the future, a survey should be conducted of all unsafe, illegal and dilapidated buildings falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD, and necessary precautionary measures should be taken.

The senior AAP leader, according to the release, also demanded that a detailed report of all facts emerging from the investigation and the action taken be placed before the House at the earliest. The safety of ordinary citizens, he said, should be the administration's highest priority. "To restore public trust in the system, fixing accountability in such matters is extremely important," he added.

Ankush Narang concluded by expressing hope that the MCD Commissioner would understand the seriousness of the issue and take immediate necessary steps.

Building Owner Arrested, Details of Tragedy Emerge

Meanwhile, Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday granted three days' police custody of Karamveer, the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in South Delhi's Saket area.

The said building collapsed on Sunday in the Said-ul-Azaib area of Saket, claiming the lives of six people and leaving eight others injured.

The building was located in Gali No. 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. (ANI)