UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed Mamata Banerjee's "ruthlessness" has disintegrated the TMC. Dilip Ghosh echoed this, linking the party's internal crisis to its "family rule" and predicting its eventual collapse amid a rebel challenge.

Launching a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday claimed that her "ruthlessness" has led to the disintegration of her own party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Taking to social media platform X, "Due to Ms Mamata Banerjee's ruthlessness, her own party, the Trinamool Congress, has been reduced to 'pieces," Maurya posted, escalating the political offensive against the TMC chief.

सुश्री ममता बनर्जी की निर्ममता से उनकी अपनी पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस, 'तृण-तृण' हुई। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 3, 2026

'Party will break apart': Dilip Ghosh on TMC crisis

Earlier, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday reacted to reports of TMC MLAs backing Ritabrata Banerjee as Legislature Party Leader, saying the development signals a collapse of the party's "family rule".

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "I said earlier also that if the party loses the election, it will break apart. The main issue is that it was a family party, and people wanted to leave but were afraid."

He linked the churn within Trinamool Congress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch against dynastic politics."As the Prime Minister said, dynastic politics must end; this step is in that direction. People are moving away from family rule," the minister added.

Ghosh further claimed that the TMC would be reduced to its top leadership. "In the end, only Mamata and her nephew will remain; everyone else will leave," he said.

Rebel MLAs challenge party leadership

The comments come amid the internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened on Wednesday as a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, claimed the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly and rejected the party leadership's choice, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

TMC announces major organisational overhaul

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday announced the dissolution of all its committees in West Bengal, along with all frontal organisations, as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at restructuring and strengthening the party.

In a post on X, the party said, "After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect."

It further stated that the party would undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at all levels before reconstituting its structure. "The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement added. (ANI)