Punjab woman accuses self-styled Christian prophet of sexual assault, torture; he cries ‘conspiracies’ (WATCH)

Kapurthala Police in Punjab have registered a case of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation against self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh, who runs Church of Glory and Wisdom, after a 22-year-old woman accused him of undesirable advances towards her when she was just 17 and was working for him in a team.

The 22-year-old victim held a press conference and detailed how she was physically and mentally tortured by self-styled Christian prophet Bajinder Singh.

According to the FIR, the complainant started going to Bajinder's congregation from Dec 2017 with her parents, who started visiting there in Oct 2017. In 2020, she became part of his ‘worship team' and he started knowing her well.

"He took my phone number and started talking unwanted things and sending messages also. I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way," reads the FIR, according to TOI report.

The complainant alleged that Bajinder would ask her to marry him even though he was already married.

"He started chasing me in his car when I would go to college and he would threaten me that if I would not marry him or would inform my parents, he would get my parents and brother killed. I started having panic attacks," she alleged.

She also mentioned three hospitals where she got treatment for the panic attacks while adding that since 2021, she was living a painful life.

In March 2023, she was married off to Raja Singh, another Christian preacher. She alleged that even before marriage, Baljinder threatened both of them and continued even after their marriage

Bajinder Singh cries 'conspiracies', calls allegations 'baseless'

Defending himself, Baljinder Singh said the allegations against him are false. He claimed that the girl was suffering from an ‘evil spirit,’ experienced fits, and came to him for prayer.

"Conspiracies are on against me on social media, big meetings are being held (against me),... there is no proof with anybody (of the allegations being levelled against him). Do whatever you want to do. I also have small kids. All this is being done not just to harm me, but to stop work of Jesus," he said, while presenting his three kids on stage. He held the weekly congregation of his Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur, on Jalandhar–Nakodar road.

He made his three kids, two daughters and one son, speak, who said that the bad things being said about their father were lies and God would take care of everything. "The three kids came to me around midnight to boost my morale," he said.

As "testimonies of healing" were being presented in the session, including the claim of curing the blindness of a young man and healing the eye of a woman, he repeatedly said, "If the pastor was like this (of bad character) then these things could not have happened."

The complainant in the case had alleged that in 2022, the pastor started making her sit in his cabin on Sundays, and when she was alone, he would forcibly hug her and also touch her in a dirty way.

