    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    The study discovered that high-risk patients who received NONS significantly reduced viral load within 24 hours, which lasted for seven days.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    A nasal spray administered to high-risk adult COVID-19 patients in India reduced viral load by 94 per cent within 24 hours and 99 per cent within 48 hours, according to the findings of a phase 3 trial of the drug published in the Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal.

    Glenmark, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, studied Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) on 306 vaccinated and unvaccinated adults with symptomatic mild COVID-19 across 20 clinical sites in India.

    In patients with symptomatic COVID-19, the trial compared a seven-day treatment of NONS plus standard care to a placebo nasal spray and standard care. NONS was self-administered six times per day, twice per nostril, for seven days.

    The research was carried out during the Delta and Omicron surges. The study discovered that high-risk patients who received NONS significantly reduced viral load within 24 hours, which lasted for seven days.

    The viral load was reduced by 93.7 per cent after 24 hours and by 99.7 per cent after 48 hours of NONS treatment. The authors noted similar results in both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

    Monika Tandon, Senior VP & Head Clinical Development, Glenmark, and one of the study's authors stated that a thorough double-blind trial showed NONS's notable efficacy and outstanding safety.

    Tandon added that this therapy could significantly contribute to COVID-19 management with its ease of use in the current highly transmissible phase of a pandemic.

    NONS was launched in India in February under the brand name FabiSpray, following manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as part of the accelerated approval process.

    According to the statement, blocking virus entry into the nasal passage kills the virus and stops its replication, which is why NONS reduces viral load so quickly.

    The median time to viral cure in the NONS group was three days and seven days in the placebo group after treatment began. 

    The proportion of immediate contacts who had a positive COVID-19 test or became symptomatic remained nearly constant in the NONS group, while it increased numerically in the placebo group, the authors added.
     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
