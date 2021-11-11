  • Facebook
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he talked about the nasal vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech after its Covaxin, he said that the Phase 2 trials are done and data was being analysed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 9:51 AM IST
    While several countries have begun inoculating a section of the population with booster shots, Hyderabad-based pharma major Bharat Biotech founder and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella has said that a booster dose would be ideal at six months after receiving the second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. However, he added that a final decision will be taken by the government.

    He said Bharat Biotech will further animate the discussion on the subject, as so far, the government and some experts are of the view that a booster dose is not urgent and ensuring full vaccination with two doses remains a priority. Some nations, though, have initiated booster doses for their elderly population.

    Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he talked about the nasal vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech after its Covaxin, he said that the Phase 2 trials are done and data was being analysed. "We should expect it in 3-4 months," he said. He also added that Bharat Biotech was also talking to the government about using the Cowin platform for doing clinical trials.

    Also read: How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

    In a Q&A session, the Bharat Biotech founder indicated that the nasal Covid vaccine could be taken instead of the second dose of Covaxin or to protect previously infected persons. The nasal vaccine was more effective in preventing infection as compared to an injectable vaccine which does not reach upper lungs and could eliminate the need for a vaccinated individual to continue wearing the mask, he said.

    He also talked about delay by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in granting emergency use approval for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Hinting at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, Ella recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘Atmanirbhar’ capabilities.

