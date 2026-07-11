YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of using 'undue force' against farmers in Undavalli for land acquisition for the Amaravati project, alleging the destruction of crops with bulldozers and a heavy police presence.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh has used undue force against farmers in Undavalli in the name of land acquisation for Amravati capital project, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed on Saturday.

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The YSRCP president claimed that the state government "did not hear" the objections of farmers, and deployed a heavy police force, sent bulldozers, and "destroyed standing crops".

Jagan Condemns 'Brutal Actions'

In a post on X, Jagan asserted that despite farmers making it clear that they were unwilling to part with their land, the government deployed police personnel and bulldozers into agricultural fields. "I strongly condemn the brutal actions carried out by the Chandrababu Naidu government against farmers in Undavalli in the name of the Amaravati Capital. Despite farmers making it unequivocally clear that they are unwilling to give up their land... the government refused to even hear their views or objections. Instead, it deployed a heavy police force, sent bulldozers into their fields, and destroyed standing crops. Forcibly dragging farmers out of their own fields, intimidating them, and taking over their land through coercion is utterly inhuman and unacceptable," he said.

Impact on Small Farmers

The YSRCP chief said most of those affected were small and marginal farmers whose livelihoods depended entirely on their land. "Most of those affected are small and marginal farmers. Those few acres of land are the only source of income for their families. It is through that land that they educate their children and sustain their households. When these farmers ask, 'How are we supposed to survive if our land is taken away?' the government has no answer. Instead, it is using police force to silence their voices. This reflects the height of the Chandrababu Naidu government's authoritarianism," he said.

Questions Over Compensation and Acquisition

Questioning the compensation process, Jagan asked who would compensate farmers for the destruction of standing crops and the investments they had already made. "What will happen to the investments these farmers have already made in their crops? Who will compensate them for the crops that have been destroyed? Who has given this government the authority to destroy the very livelihood of farmers?" he asked.

He further alleged that thousands of acres had already been acquired earlier in the name of the capital and claimed that even those who had voluntarily surrendered land had not received justice. "Why is this government once again chasing farmers for more land? Why is it deploying the police against them? Is it fair to prepare plans for acquiring farmers' land without their consent, claim that compensation awards have been finalized on paper, and proceed with unilateral acquisition without even informing the affected farmers of the details?" he said.

Allegations of Arbitrary Valuation

Jagan also questioned the valuation of the land, alleging that the government had fixed "arbitrarily low compensation" for highly valuable properties located near Vijayawada. "These are not remote or low-value lands. They are highly valuable properties located just minutes away from Vijayawada... On what basis has the government fixed arbitrarily low compensation and decided to take over these lands without the consent of the farmers? Whose interests are being served through this exercise? After taking away these lands from farmers, to whom does the government ultimately intend to hand them over? Will the real beneficiaries be the farmers, or Chandrababu Naidu's chosen associates?" he said.

YSRCP Pledges Support to Farmers

Warning the state government against continuing the acquisition process, the former CM said the YSRCP would stand with the affected farmers. "We will not remain silent if the government forcibly grabs farmers' lands, throws them onto the streets, and destroys their lives. If a farmer voluntarily agrees to give up his or her land, the government may proceed accordingly. But using police force, destroying standing crops, dragging farmers away from their fields, and forcibly taking their land is completely wrong and cannot be justified under any circumstances," he said.

"We once again warn this government. Chandrababu Naidu must immediately stop all coercive land acquisition activities taking place in the capital region. The government must pay full compensation for the crops that have been destroyed. Not even a single cent of land should be acquired without the consent of the farmers. The YSR Congress Party will stand firmly with the farmers in their fight to protect their rights," Jagan added. (ANI)