Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 7.15 pm. The Council of Ministers will also take their oaths of office and secrecy as part of the Prime Minister's new cabinet.

Several heads of state from neighbouring nations will be present at the swearing-in event. There are rumours that around 8,000 visitors would be accommodated in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rashtrapati Bhavan is now in the process of preparing for the big occasion. A video of the large-scale event's continuing preparations was uploaded on the President of India's official YouTube account.

Those who have confirmed their attendance for the ceremony include President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif. Furthermore, the big ceremony will be attended by Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Nepal, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius, and Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan.

The Delhi traffic police have altered the route in a few places. More than a thousand cops will be on duty. DCP Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, “Approximately 1,100 police officials will be on duty today. Our traffic staff has been briefed completely. There will be restricted entry towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and the roads near it.”

"We have already put all the information on our social media handles. The public should plan their journey as per that and are advised to go through our advisory once,” he added.

