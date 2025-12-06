HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar in Shimla, hailing his role in upholding equality. Tributes were also paid by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, President Murmu, and PM Modi on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

HP CM Sukhu Honours Dr Ambedkar in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, at Chaura Maidan, Shimla on his death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar was a visionary statesman and a pioneering social reformer who dedicated his life to upholding equality, justice, and the rights of marginalized communities. He added that while drafting the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar ensured equal rights for all citizens and made an invaluable contribution to strengthening democratic values in the country. The Chief Minister stated that Dr. Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire and guide the nation in building a progressive and inclusive India.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, PCC President Vinay Kumar, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Advocate General Anoop Rattan, former Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

UP CM Pledges to Protect Ambedkar Statues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said that the "government will now establish a system to protect Baba Saheb statues" from miscreants' malicious attempts to damage them.

National Leaders Commemorate Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Earlier today, the commemoration of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas began with a floral tribute from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Parliamentarians, and many other dignitaries who attended the VIP session in the early hours of the day at Parliament.

Dr Ambedkar's Legacy and Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneering advocate of social empowerment, passed away on December 6, 1956. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually to commemorate his contributions to nation-building, social justice and empowerment of marginalised communities.