Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, several roads closed

    The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi scheduled for June 9. The dignitaries and special invitees attending the event, include leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region. Check details of traffic diversions and restrictions here.
     

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, several roads closed check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Several traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place across Delhi from Sunday afternoon for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in ceremony set to begin at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said.

    An advisory has been provided to the public on the traffic flow and route plans for the dignitaries and special invitees, including leaders from India's neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region. Approximately 1,100 traffic staff members of the Delhi Police have been deployed.

    "Nearly 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed," stated Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic. They have received a briefing on all the guidelines. All of the rehearsals are done. The public has been advised to be aware of the traffic flow.

    "The foreign representatives and heads of state who will be attending the swearing ceremony have the appropriate accommodations planned for them. A control zone has also been established, and route preparations have been arranged," the DCP stated.

    Apart from the ground security measures, Delhi Police announced a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in a public warning on Friday.

    The advisory stated that from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., only pedestrian traffic will be permitted on Sansad Marg (which runs between the Transport Bhawan and the T-point on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road, and Pt. Pant Marg in order to facilitate smooth traffic management in the area around Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    It stated that Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, and Talkatora Road will not let any vehicles to stop or park.

    The advisory stated that from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., only pedestrian traffic will be permitted on Sansad Marg (which runs between the Transport Bhawan and the T-point on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road, and Pt. Pant Marg in order to facilitate smooth traffic management in the area around Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and owners prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked at the Traffic Pit at Pt. Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana, it said.

    General entry for people is not allowed. DTC buses will not be allowed to ply on the roads around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the advisory said. Traffic will be diverted from Patel Chowk, roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, roundabout Krishi Bhawan, roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and Gole Dak Khana, it said.

    Police encouraged anybody heading towards the airport, train stations, or ISBTs to carefully plan their route and allow enough time for it. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 pm. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 52-Day trawling ban to take effect from midnight on June 9 2024 anr

    Kerala: 52-Day trawling ban to take effect from midnight on June 9

    Kerala: Convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case granted parole following ECI's lifting of MCC anr

    Kerala: Convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case granted parole following ECI's lifting of MCC

    Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers likely to take oath in swearing-in ceremony on June 9 2024; Report anr

    Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers likely to take oath in swearing-in ceremony; Report

    Shun VIP culture UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instruction to his ministers after Lok Sabha election setback snt

    'Shun VIP culture': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instruction to his ministers after Lok Sabha election setback

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 52-Day trawling ban to take effect from midnight on June 9 2024 anr

    Kerala: 52-Day trawling ban to take effect from midnight on June 9

    Kerala: Convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case granted parole following ECI's lifting of MCC anr

    Kerala: Convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case granted parole following ECI's lifting of MCC

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten says team is motivated to face India after USA setback osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten says team is motivated to face India after USA setback

    Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers likely to take oath in swearing-in ceremony on June 9 2024; Report anr

    Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers likely to take oath in swearing-in ceremony; Report

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon