Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, several roads closed

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi scheduled for June 9. The dignitaries and special invitees attending the event, include leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region. Check details of traffic diversions and restrictions here.

Several traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place across Delhi from Sunday afternoon for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in ceremony set to begin at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said.

An advisory has been provided to the public on the traffic flow and route plans for the dignitaries and special invitees, including leaders from India's neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region. Approximately 1,100 traffic staff members of the Delhi Police have been deployed.

"Nearly 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed," stated Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic. They have received a briefing on all the guidelines. All of the rehearsals are done. The public has been advised to be aware of the traffic flow.

"The foreign representatives and heads of state who will be attending the swearing ceremony have the appropriate accommodations planned for them. A control zone has also been established, and route preparations have been arranged," the DCP stated.

Apart from the ground security measures, Delhi Police announced a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in a public warning on Friday.

The advisory stated that from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., only pedestrian traffic will be permitted on Sansad Marg (which runs between the Transport Bhawan and the T-point on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road, and Pt. Pant Marg in order to facilitate smooth traffic management in the area around Rashtrapati Bhawan.



It stated that Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, and Talkatora Road will not let any vehicles to stop or park.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and owners prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked at the Traffic Pit at Pt. Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana, it said.

General entry for people is not allowed. DTC buses will not be allowed to ply on the roads around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the advisory said. Traffic will be diverted from Patel Chowk, roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, roundabout Krishi Bhawan, roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and Gole Dak Khana, it said.

Police encouraged anybody heading towards the airport, train stations, or ISBTs to carefully plan their route and allow enough time for it. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 pm. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath.

