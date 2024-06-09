Who will be in Modi 3.0 cabinet? Amit Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari among those to get calls ahead of swearing-in

It is the oath-taking day in Delhi. Several MPs, who are expected to be part of the new Cabinet, have been called for tea with PM-designated Narendra Modi this morning. Who is likely to make it to the list?

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will meet his probable Cabinet ministers and MPs over a cuppa ahead of the oath-taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm. The majority of the recently appointed members of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, including as Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already begun receiving calls.

The BJP won 240 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, while the TDP won 16 and the JD (U) won 12. Parliament has 534 seats with 272 needed to form the government.

BJP: According to several media reports, the BJP is keen on keeping several high-profile ministries including railways, home, finance and defence. According to media report, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are confirmed to get positions in the Cabinet.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pralhad Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiradtiya Scindia, K Annamalai, and ML Khattar are among the other MPs who received a call this morning, according to News18. Along with Mansukh Mandaviya, the new Cabinet will include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kirren Rijiju and Rao Inderjit Singh.

Apna Dal: Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal Party chief from Mirzapur, might also get a berth as per reports.

TDP: Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu of the TDP is expected to be included in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, according to reports. Naidu represents the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat three times as an MP. He will take the oath of office at the age of 36, making him the youngest minister in the Union Cabinet.

In Modi Cabinet 3.0, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the TDP candidate from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is officially recognised as a Minister of State. Pemmasani, whose assets are estimated to be worth Rs 5,705 crore, is the wealthiest Member of Parliament.

Shiv Sena: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to get one berth in the Modi Cabinet 3.0, sources told News18. Pratap Rao Jadhav has been picked from the party. The Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena won seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

RLD: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary might get a Cabinet berth, as per News18. He has received a call to meet the PM.

JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly received a call to meet Modi and is expected to be part of the Cabinet.

JD(U): The JD(U) is expected to receive two portfolios in the new Cabinet, one Cabinet seat and one Minister Of State (MoS) post. The party has proposed the names of Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur – both senior leaders.

LJP: Hindustan Times reported that the LJP led by Chirag Paswan will likely get one seat in the Cabinet. Paswan has reportedly received a call for a meeting with the PM-elect.

