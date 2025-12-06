Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025. This private member's bill grants employees the legal right to not respond to work-related communications, such as calls and emails, outside of official hours.

In a move aimed at redefining work-life boundaries in India, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025. The private member's Bill proposes that employees have the legal right to disconnect from work-related communications emails, calls, and messages outside office hours.

Under the Bill, companies could face a penalty of 1% of total employee remuneration for failing to comply, ensuring that the law has real teeth to protect employees’ personal time.

Why the Bill Matters

Sule highlighted that the growing dependence on digital tools has blurred the line between work and personal life. Many employees face burnout, sleep deprivation, and emotional exhaustion due to the expectation of constant availability, a phenomenon researchers call "telepressure."

The Bill cites studies showing that being constantly connected can overload the brain, leading to what experts term "info-obesity." By legally protecting employees from after-hours work demands, the Bill seeks to safeguard mental health and personal space.

Flexibility and Fair Compensation

The legislation does not ban work after hours outright. Instead, it encourages companies to negotiate rules around out-of-office communication with employees. If an employee chooses to work beyond regular hours, the Bill recommends overtime pay at standard rates.

It also advocates counselling programs and digital detox centres to help workers manage stress and reduce the harmful effects of digital overload.

Part of a Broader Push for Worker Rights

Alongside the Right to Disconnect Bill, Sule introduced two more private member's Bills:

The Paternity and Paternal Benefits Bill, 2025, proposing paid paternal leave for fathers.

The Code on Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at recognising gig and platform workers, ensuring minimum wages, regulated work hours, and social security benefits.

A Step Toward Modern, Humane Workplaces

Sule's proposals reflect a growing global recognition that work culture needs to adapt to modern realities. By legally defining boundaries between work and personal life, offering support through counselling, and addressing gaps in social protections, these Bills aim to create workplaces that are healthier, more inclusive, and more respectful of employees’ time and wellbeing.