Kerala CM VD Satheesan has called the spread of narcotics the state's 'biggest challenge,' asserting that the government will provide 'full support' to law enforcement agencies to eradicate the drug network from Kerala's soil.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has termed the spread of narcotics as the "biggest challenge" facing the state, asserting that the government will provide "full support" to law enforcement agencies to eradicate the drug network from Kerala's soil.

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Addressing the issue, the Chief Minister expressed grave concern over Kerala becoming one of the states with the highest prevalence of drug abuse, particularly among the youth. "The biggest challenge facing Keralam today is the spread of drugs. It is unfortunate that Keralam has become one of the states with the highest prevalence of drug abuse. Around 60 - 65 per cent of the population consists of young people. Various types of narcotic substances are becoming widespread in Keralam," CM Satheesan said.

Drugs Fuelling Brutal Crimes

The Chief Minister linked the rising brutality in criminal activities to the influence of narcotic substances "The nature of crimes has also changed. Crimes are being committed in increasingly brutal ways, and drugs are a major reason for this. Children are even brutally murdering their own parents. We will drive the drug network out of Keralam's soil," he added.

Drug Mafia Targeting Youth

Stressing the need for vigilance, Satheesan remarked that the phrase "Catch the young", once used for positive youth development, is now being exploited by drug syndicates. "In the past, we used to say 'Catch the young' in the context of encouraging young people towards positive activities. Today, however, it is the drug mafia that are following the slogan 'Catch the young.' The police and the Excise Department will take uncompromising action against drugs," the Chief Minister stated.

Call for Determined Enforcement

Calling upon the state's enforcement wings to act with determination, the CM said that the Police and Excise departments must set a global example in law enforcement. "Keralam's Police and Excise Department should be able to tell the world with pride that they effectively enforced the law and eradicated the drug network. The government will extend its full support to the Police and the Excise Department in this effort," he said.

Operation Chakravyuh Cracks Down on Trafficking

Earlier, on May 30, Operation Chakravyuh, a massive coordinated anti-narcotics crackdown by the Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has led to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across multiple locations in Keralam.

The release stated that a total of over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances had been seized in these operations. Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignments and outbound export cargo. (ANI)