The DYFI held a protest march to the Kannur Collectorate against the UDF government's policies on land, taxation, and education, alleging corporate favouritism and demanding the withdrawal of 'regressive' decisions.

DYFI Protests UDF Government Policies in Kannur

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday took out a march to the Kannur Collectorate, raising a series of sharp criticisms against the UDF government's policies, including decisions related to land allocation, taxation and higher education. The protestors alleged that the government was "handing over land, sea and sky to corporates" and demanded that such policies be withdrawn immediately. They also called for the rollback of the recent budget decision granting tax exemption to low-strength liquor, terming it "regressive and harmful to public welfare". Another key demand raised during the march was the reversal of what they described as an attempt to "hand over universities to the RSS", accusing the government of compromising the autonomy of educational institutions.

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A heavy police deployment was arranged at the Collectorate premises in anticipation of the protest, with security personnel positioned to prevent any escalation. The march, however, remained largely peaceful, with DYFI activists raising slogans and submitting their demands.

DYFI State Vice President LG Lijeesh inaugurated the protest programme. Addressing the gathering, he said, "The government must immediately correct its wrong policies that are serving corporate interests instead of the people. We will continue our struggle until these decisions are reversed." District President Muhammed Afzal presided over the event, while District Secretary Sarin Sasi welcomed the participants. Several leaders, including MV Shima, PM Akhil, Muhammed Siraj, and K Anusree, led the demonstration from the front.

Clash in Kochi Over Beverage Taxation

In an earlier incident, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a march towards the Kanayannur Taluk Office on Wednesday, opposing the recent new taxation proposals on low-alcohol beverages brought by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government. Tension prevailed in Kochi after the protest escalated when the DYFI clashed with police personnel deployed to maintain order during the demonstration.

Rising Drug Cases in Kerala

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered. Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. (ANI)