Booda Dhal Jathedar Baba Ajeet Singh has appealed for calm for the June 25 Sangat in Karnprayag. After meeting CM Dhami, he urged followers to prioritise the pilgrimage over agitation and expressed confidence in the state's investigation.

Appeal for Calm Ahead of Pilgrimage

Following high-level discussions with state leadership, Baba Ajeet Singh, Jathedar of the Booda Dhal, on Wednesday issued a public appeal for calm and cooperation regarding the upcoming pilgrimage events in Karnprayag. Speaking with ANI after meetings with the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun, the Jathedar emphasised the importance of ensuring that the spiritual observances remain peaceful and uninterrupted.

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With the Sangat scheduled for June 25, 2026, the primary concern for the Booda Dhal leadership is the safety and facilitation of the devotees. Baba Ajeet Singh urged followers and community members to prioritise the pilgrimage over agitation, signalling a desire to de-escalate the situation during this sensitive period.

"We were assured that those who wish to participate in the Sangat on the 25th should come and carry out their pilgrimage," he said. "The pilgrimage should continue. Those who wish to participate in the Sangat on 25th June should not hold any protests."

Government Assures Thorough Investigation

The meetings were convened to address concerns stemming from recent tensions in the Karnprayag region. According to Baba Ajeet Singh, the state government has taken a proactive stance to resolve the grievances of the community. "Today, we met the Chief Minister. He assured us that the matter related to Karnprayag is under investigation," the Jathedar stated.

He expressed confidence in the administration's commitment to due process, adding, "After a proper investigation, appropriate action will be taken." This sentiment was echoed later at the Police Headquarters, where Baba Ajeet Singh consulted with the DGP. He reported that the police leadership reaffirmed that a thorough inquiry is already underway and that the law would be applied strictly once the findings are conclusive.

Background of the Tensions

On June 16, 2026, a violent clash erupted in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, between residents and Nihang pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib. A parking dispute escalated when the Nihangs allegedly attacked locals with swords, leaving four residents and one pilgrim injured. Afterwards, police arrested four Nihangs from Mohali and local traders briefly blocked the Badrinath Highway, demanding action.

On June 20, Nihangs stormed the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag, took the 60-year-old manager hostage, and climbed the roof to seek the release of the arrested men. The manager was freed after SDM and police intervention. Uttarakhand Police then formed a 5-member SIT and shifted the probe from Chamoli to Haridwar following demands from Sikh delegates and a cross-FIR by injured pilgrims. (ANI)