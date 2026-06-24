A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of accused Prahalad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till July 8 in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The CBI, which has arrested 12 people so far, had sought the extension.

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of accused Prahalad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till July 8 in connection with the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case. The accused were produced before Vacation Judge Ruchi Agarwal Asrani after the expiry of their judicial custody. The court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking an extension and remanded both accused to judicial custody till July 8.

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CBI Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh appeared for the agency and sought a 14-day extension of judicial custody for the two accused. The CBI has so far arrested Mangi Lal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Mandhare, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, and Dr. Manoj Shirure in connection with the case. All of them are currently in judicial custody following questioning by the agency.

Court Ruling on Another Accused

Earlier, the court permitted accused Yash Yadav to appear in the rescheduled NEET-UG examination on June 21 and attend his sister's wedding in custody on June 22. The court had also rejected the regular bail plea of accused Manisha Waghmare.

Yadav has been arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case and is in judicial custody. He sought 15 days' interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Exam and to attend his sister's wedding. Vacation Judge Vishal Gogne allowed the application, directing the jail authorities to take Yash Yadav for the NEET Examination in custody on June 21.

"It is observed that while the applicant does face grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading of the confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denial of the opportunity to appear in the examination," vacation judge Vishal Gogne said.