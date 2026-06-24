HP Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri defended using ESMA against the HRTC strike, saying the govt was compelled to act. He said there was no reason for a 'chakka jam' as salaries and pensions were paid regularly since the govt took office.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, has defended the implementation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) amid the strike call by employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), saying the government was compelled to act to ensure uninterrupted public transport services across the state.

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While speaking with ANI addressing the issue, Agnihotri said there was no justification for a "chakka jam" (transport blockade) when the state government had remained regular in paying salaries and pensions since assuming office in December 2022.

Government Defends ESMA, Questions Strike Justification

"HRTC has crossed more than 50 years of service and has an excellent track record. It is not merely a commercial organisation but a welfare institution that transports nearly five lakh people daily to their destinations. Therefore, its operations are carried out in the larger interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Deputy CM noted that since the Congress government took office on December 11, 2022, it has paid employees' salaries for over 42 months and pension dues without default. "I want to know what has led to the situation of a chakka jam. What is the agenda behind repeatedly threatening transport blockades every other week? HRTC operates around 3,300 buses on nearly 3,700 routes within and outside Himachal Pradesh. We respect trade unions in a democracy, but that does not mean one can threaten a strike if salaries are not paid on the first day of the month and then, after salaries are paid, shift the issue to overtime payments and again call for a blockade," he said.

Financial Commitments to HRTC Met, Says Government

Agnihotri emphasised that the government has not defaulted on salaries or pensions and has extended the same dearness allowance rates to HRTC employees as those being provided to state government employees. "While employees of other boards and corporations are yet to receive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), we implemented OPS in HRTC, benefiting nearly 10,000 employees. We have continuously engaged in dialogue with employee representatives and prioritized issues raised by them," he said.

The Deputy CM said the government had cleared around Rs 200 crore in death-cum-retirement benefits, paid employee arrears amounting to Rs 40 crore, and arranged nearly Rs 150 crore through market borrowing to settle pending liabilities. Funds from the Bus Stand Management Corporation reserves were also utilized to meet employee dues.

"Despite all this, there is no situation that warrants a strike. In fact, a 2016 strike in HRTC was declared illegal by the High Court. Even today, we are responsible for ensuring uninterrupted services and maintaining public order," he added.

Why ESMA Was Imposed

Explaining the decision to invoke ESMA, Agnihotri said the move was intended to safeguard public assets and ensure uninterrupted bus operations. "We have imposed ESMA so that no one damages public property, creates disorder, or disrupts services. These transport services belong to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We fully understand the hard work put in by drivers and conductors, but ultimately these services exist to serve the state's 7.5 million residents," he said.

HRTC currently operates a fleet of approximately 3,300 buses on nearly 3,700 routes across Himachal Pradesh and neighboring states. The corporation employs over 12,000 personnel, including around 8,000 drivers and conductors.

Contingency Measures and Recruitment

Agnihotri also ruled out the need for large-scale fresh recruitment but said contingency arrangements were being made to maintain services. "We had issued a notice for recruiting drivers if required. Today, there were long queues outside the offices of our Regional Managers from people willing to join HRTC as drivers. However, our focus remains on ensuring smooth operations," he said.

Appeal for Dialogue Over Confrontation

The Deputy CM alleged that employee representatives failed to raise financial issues during discussions with the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport). "They had the opportunity to discuss their demands with the Additional Chief Secretary, but instead of financial matters, they focused on transfer-related issues. Their genuine demands should be discussed through dialogue," he said.

Appealing to the unions to withdraw the strike call, Agnihotri said the government's doors remained open for negotiations. "In the larger interest of the state, I urge them to call off the strike and continue talks. We are a democratic government and are always willing to engage in dialogue. But a chakka jam is neither democratic nor justified under the present circumstances," he said.

Response to Opposition

Responding to allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur that the government was acting in a dictatorial manner, Agnihotri said Thakur, having served as Chief Minister, should encourage dialogue rather than confrontation. "He should appeal to employees to resolve issues through discussions at the negotiating table. This is not the right path," Agnihotri said. (ANI)