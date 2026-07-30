DCA officials in Telangana seized 113 MTP kits worth Rs 47,672 from a Nalgonda medical shop. The kits were allegedly stocked for sale without valid purchase bills. The proprietor faces action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, seized 113 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits worth Rs 47,672 from a wholesale medical shop in Nalgonda for allegedly stocking the kits for sale without valid purchase bills, officials said.

Details of the Raid

Based on credible information, DCA officials conducted a raid at Sri Laxmi Medical Agencies in Prakasham Bazar, Nalgonda, on July 29. The firm is operated by proprietor-cum-competent person P Sudhakar. During the raid, officials found 113 "Safe-T Kit" MTP kits bearing Batch No BH007ABB and an expiry date of February 2028. The kits were manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the kits were being stocked for sale without proper purchase invoices, in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it. The total value of the seized drugs is Rs 47,672.

Risks of Unsupervised Use

An MTP kit, or Medical Termination of Pregnancy Kit, contains a combination of Mifepristone and Misoprostol and is used for early pregnancy termination under strict medical supervision. Officials warned that its unsupervised use could lead to excessive bleeding, incomplete abortion and infection, and may pose a serious risk to a woman's life.

Investigation and Penalties

The raid was conducted by V Ravi Kumar, Assistant Director, Nalgonda, and Ch Sampath Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Nalgonda. DCA officials also lifted samples of the seized drugs for analysis.

Officials said further investigation is underway and action will be taken against all those found involved in the violation. They added that illegal purchase and sale of MTP kits is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to two years. (ANI)