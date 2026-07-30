Chandigarh Police booked MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and 15 other Akali Dal leaders after a protest demanding Amritpal Singh's release turned violent. An FIR was filed after protesters allegedly clashed with police, resulting in injuries to an ASI.

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and 15 other leaders and members of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in connection with a protest held near the 44/45/50/51 Gaushala Chowk on July 29. The FIR has been registered at Sector 49 Police Station under Sections 121(1), 132 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Protest Disrupts Traffic, Demands Amritpal Singh's Release

According to the police complaint, around 2,500-3,000 supporters of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by several senior party leaders, assembled at Gaushala Chowk and allegedly blocked the road, causing major disruption to vehicular movement and inconvenience to commuters. The protesters were reportedly carrying posters of Amritpal Singh and raising slogans demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and other detained Sikh prisoners.

Confrontation with Police

The FIR states that police officers repeatedly informed the protesters that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and advised them to shift their demonstration to the designated protest site at the Sector 25 Rally Ground after obtaining permission. However, the protesters allegedly refused to disperse and were reportedly encouraged by their leaders to break police barricades and move ahead.

Police alleged that several protesters, armed with swords, axes, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons, attacked the police personnel deployed at the spot, broke barricades and attempted to force their way into the city. Following repeated warnings, police used mild force and water cannons to disperse the crowd after obtaining permission from the Duty Magistrate.

Police Personnel Injured, Vehicle Damaged

The FIR further alleged that protesters damaged a Chandigarh Police water cannon vehicle and assaulted its driver. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurjeet Singh sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment. Several other police personnel also reportedly suffered minor injuries while performing law and order duties.

List of Accused in FIR

Police have named MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Satinderjit Singh Gill, Kabal Singh Bhullar, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, Parmjit Singh Johal, Ajeeb Singh Makhmailpur (former MLA), Chamkaur Singh Dhunn, Iman Singh Khara, Jaswinder Singh Droli, Iqbal Singh Chunda, Karnail Singh Panjoli, Lakha Sidhana, Bhana Sidhu and Lakhvir Singh Lakha among the accused. The investigation has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh of Sector 49 Police Station.