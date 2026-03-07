Akhilesh Yadav praised the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) ideology for social justice. He also criticized the BJP over Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination and urged PDA voters to remain united and vigilant with their votes.

SP Chief Hails PDA Ideology for Social Justice

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hailed the "Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak" (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) ideology of the party, and said that it will help ensure that social justice prevails in the society. Addressing a press conference here, the SP chief underscored the commitment to work with the PDA people to safeguard the rights and dignity of every person and to provide justice. "In the coming times, the PDA government will work together to establish not only social justice but also the rule of social justice. The people of PDA and the Samajwadi people will ensure that every person's rights and dignity are delivered," Yadav said.

Yadav Criticises BJP Over Nitish Kumar's Move

Meanwhile, Yadav criticised the BJP as incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections 2026, saying he wanted the JD(U) chief to retire as the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters, the SP chief said, "Who understands politics, knew what step the BJP would take. We wanted Nitish Kumar to retire as the Prime Minister, but now he will retire as a Rajya Sabha member." Nitish Kumar, before rejoining NDA ahead of the 2024 General Elections, was one of the founding members of the INDIA bloc and was seen as the PM candidate by his supporters.

Appeal to PDA Voters for Unity

Earlier in January, Akhilesh Yadav had appealed to voters and 'PDA Guardians' to ensure that votes from the PDA society are not divided. He emphasised the importance of unity with the slogan, "Not a single vote should be split, not a single vote should be reduced." Yadav warned that missing entries in voter lists could be exploited by the BJP government to deny citizens access to government schemes, jobs, ration cards, land, and other rights. He urged voters to treat their Voter ID as their Citizen ID and to remain vigilant in registering their votes.

He added that safeguarding votes is essential not only to remove a "corrupt government" but also to protect constitutional rights, reservations, and property. "Register your vote, save your future," he said, urging all PDA society members to participate actively in the democratic process.