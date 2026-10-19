AP CM Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP for its 'destructive agenda' ahead of local polls. He alleged the party manipulated past elections through unopposed victories, violence, and misuse of power, urging people to elect good leaders.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the next 20 years would be crucial for the state's future, stressing the need to curb violence and keep criminal elements away from public life and politics. He urged people to elect good leaders and support coalition candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Naidu slams YSRCP's 'destructive agenda'

As per the release, while speaking to media persons, Naidu criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that it had manipulated local body elections during its tenure through large-scale unopposed victories. “While the coalition government is working towards development, the YSRCP continues to pursue a destructive agenda. The YSRCP president came from Bengaluru, held a three-hour press conference and met the State Election Commissioner (SEC). What was his conduct at the SEC's office? He took his own media channels along and broadcast the meeting live,” he said.

“During the previous government, the then SEC was forced to write to the Centre seeking protection. When the SEC reported large-scale irregularities in local body elections, he was criticised instead of being supported. During the previous YSRCP government, 24 per cent of MPTC seats and 19 per cent of ZPTC seats were won unopposed. These unopposed victories were allegedly secured through the misuse of official power,” he added.

Allegations of nomination blocking and foul play

Naidu further alleged that the previous government introduced legislation aimed at disqualifying opposition candidates and that liquor bottles were planted at their homes to implicate them. He claimed that opposition parties were prevented from filing nominations, with candidates allegedly not allowed to file nominations in Pulivendula.

“In contrast, candidates from various parties, including the YSRCP, have filed nominations in Kuppam, Pithapuram and Pulivendula in the current elections. There were no instances of such a large number of nominations being filed during the YSRCP's tenure,” he claimed.

YSRCP accused of resorting to violence

Accusing the YSRCP of relying on violence during both its tenure and the current elections, Naidu said the government would take appropriate action against the alleged excesses of its leaders. He added that the coalition would politically confront the party and expose its actions. “The previous government misused official power, while its leaders are now resorting to attacks and intimidation,” he said.

Referring to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu alleged that attempts had been made to shift the blame onto him. He said he was now being held responsible for violence allegedly committed by the YSRCP. “Violence has no place in my life. But I will not run away from criminals and rowdies. Those who take action against rowdies and goons may become targets of retaliation, but I will not be intimidated by their threats,” the TDP national president said.

YSRCP leadership's conduct questioned

Naidu further alleged that the YSRCP president stayed in Bengaluru, engaged in acts of lawlessness and visited Andhra Pradesh occasionally to hold press conferences before returning. Accusing the YSRCP of resorting to any means to regain political power, Naidu alleged that the party created disturbances and then attempted to shift the blame onto him.

“The party creates disturbances and then attempts to shift the blame onto him. While in power, the YSRCP president had made objectionable remarks against the then SEC. The party had earlier supported the process for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner but was now making various allegations after suffering electoral setbacks,” the Chief Minister said.

Commenting on the opposition's remarks about Generation Z (Gen Z), Naidu alleged that the YSRCP was not genuinely concerned about the welfare of young people and was attempting to use them as pawns for political gains.

Local Body Election Schedule

Polling for these bodies will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30. According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5. Gram Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling. (ANI)