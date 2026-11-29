Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered all NDA MPs from the state to assemble in New Delhi immediately. The focus is on ensuring full support for the upcoming Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills in Parliament.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday held a teleconference with TDP, Jana Sena and BJP MPs and directed all NDA MPs from the state to reach New Delhi by this evening ahead of the Parliament session. Naidu discussed the crucial Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills with the NDA MPs and asked them to work in close coordination.

"The introduction of the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills in Parliament marks a historic occasion for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward the Women's Reservation Bill with great determination and commitment," Naidu said during the teleconference, according to the CMO. He said the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill will create a new chapter in history, showcasing the strength of women and empowering them politically.

"Every Member of Parliament must play a significant role in this historic moment. In view of the crucial Bills, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members belonging to the NDA alliance must be available in New Delhi by this evening," he said. Naidu directed that not a single MP from the alliance should be absent during the crucial parliamentary proceedings.

"All NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh must work in close coordination. Every MP must reach Delhi today," he said. Referring to the delimitation exercise, Naidu said that during the earlier delimitation, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had ensured that no injustice was done to the southern states.

"Under the proposed delimitation exercise, the number of seats in all states would increase by 50 per cent. No state would be adversely affected by the proposed delimitation. All sections of society and political parties should welcome the increase in seats," he said. He noted that political developments in the country are changing and even parties that had opposed these Bills in the past are now extending their support, calling it a welcome development.

Naidu also asked MPs to ensure the presence of women representatives from Andhra Pradesh during the parliamentary proceedings on the Women's Reservation Bill and to work towards ensuring full support for the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a matter of great privilege for Members of Parliament to be part of historic legislative decisions such as the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills," he said. Union Ministers and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members belonging to the NDA alliance from Andhra Pradesh participated in the teleconference. (ANI)