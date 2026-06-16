Nagpur Police arrested two individuals after a woman alleged she was forced into a relationship, subjected to religious conversion, and extorted. An FIR has been filed, and the police are investigating, with one more accused traced.

Two Arrested in Nagpur Over Forced Conversion, Extortion Claims

Nagpur Police have arrested two persons after a woman alleged that she was forced into a relationship and subjected to religious conversion and extortion, a senior police official said on Monday.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 1, Nagpur City Police, Singa Reddy Rushikesh, said that an FIR was registered at Sonegaon Police Station based on the woman's complaint and that the allegations are being investigated thoroughly. "According to the victim's statement in the FIR, she was forced into a relationship. The complaint also includes allegations of religious conversion and extortion," the DCP told ANI.

Investigation Underway

He said the police acted promptly after receiving the complaint and arrested two accused in the case. "After receiving the complaint, we immediately took the matter seriously, registered an FIR, and arrested two accused. We have seized digital evidence from mobile phones and are examining it," Rushikesh said.

The official added that efforts are underway to recover and verify videos that are reportedly circulating in connection with the case. "As of now, three accused have been identified. Two have been arrested, while one accused has been traced to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. There is a strong possibility that more people may be involved, and the investigation is continuing in that direction," he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Similar Case Unfolds in Nashik

In a similar case in Nashik, accused Nida Khan was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nashik Road Court in connection with a case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)'s Nashik office.

Khan, who was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected, was subsequently lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail. According to police, five accused have been arrested so far, while a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter.

Minister Alleges Political Involvement

Amid the ongoing probe, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat alleged that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel sheltered Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was involved in the case. The allegations have been made by the minister, and the investigation by the Nashik Police is underway. (ANI)