    Nagpur shocker! Woman arrested after she kills man for staring at her while smoking at paan shop

     A 24-year-old woman was arrested along with two of her friends on the charge of murdering 28-year-old Ranjit Rathod, allegedly for ogling at her while she was smoking a cigarette at a pan shop on Manewada Cement Road in Nagpur.

    Nagpur shocker! Woman arrested after she kills man for staring at her while smoking at paan shop gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    A 24-year-old lady and two of her companions were taken into custody on suspicion of killing 28-year-old Ranjit Rathod, a father of four kids, late on Saturday night. The accusation is that he stared at the woman as she was smoking a cigarette at a pan store on Manewada Cement Road in Nagpur.

    The crime, captured on CCTV, has shocked the local community. According to police reports, the altercation began when Jayashree Pandhare felt offended by the stares of Rathod, who was at the shop to buy cigarettes. Using his mobile, Rathod had captured a video of Jayashree angrily abusing him and blowing spirals of smoke in his direction. In the video, Rathod can also be seen abusing Jayashree and retaliating while she was with her friend Savita Sayare.

    Enraged, she called her friends Akash Raut and Jeetu Jadhav to confront Rathod, who left for home at Dnyaneshwar Nagar after the altercation. At Mahalaxmi Nagar, though, he took a break to have a beer, which is when the attackers attacked him. Things rapidly got out of hand, and Rathod got fatally stabbed. Jayashree can be seen repeatedly stabbing the man with a knife in the CCTV clip.

    The four escaped to Dattawadi after the murder and then settled in Mohopa near Kalmeshwar. After a search, Jayashree, Savita, and Akash were apprehended, according to senior inspector Kailash Deshmane. He said, "An investigation is underway."

    CCTV footage and Rathod's phone footage are regarded as key pieces of evidence in this case. During the search in Dattawadi, police found various objectionable materials, including photographs of drugs on the phone of an accused.

    Retired government worker who testified at the murder's trial emphasised the ubiquity of pan shops serving late-night patrons, many of whom are thugs and antisocial individuals.
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
