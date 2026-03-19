Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Full Asset Breakdown
The Bhabanipur seat is the one to watch in the upcoming assembly elections. TMC's Mamata Banerjee is facing off against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. We take a quick look at who owns how much.
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Mamata and Suvendu's total assets
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Bhabanipur. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari, the state's Leader of Opposition, against her. Let's take a look at the assets of these two political heavyweights.
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The political journey of Mamata and Suvendu
Mamata Banerjee rose through the ranks from student politics. She has been a long-time politician, a Union Minister, and an MP. She has been the Chief Minister since 2011. Suvendu Adhikari was once her protégé. He became an MP and state minister with her support. In 2020, he left TMC for BJP and is now her biggest critic.
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Mamata Banerjee's total assets
According to an ADR report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's total assets are just Rs 15 lakh. This makes her the poorest Chief Minister in the country.
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The CM who takes no salary
Mamata Banerjee herself has said that she has not drawn a salary since becoming Chief Minister in 2011. As per rules, she takes a token salary of Re 1 per month. She also forgoes her pension as a former MP.
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Mamata's assets in detail
In the affidavit she filed for the 2021 assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee declared she owns no house or land. This means she has no immovable property. At that time, she had about Rs 69,255 as cash in hand.
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Mamata's jewellery and bank balance
Back in 2021, Mamata Banerjee owned just 9 grams of gold, which was valued at Rs 43,837 at the time. Her bank balance was Rs 13.53 lakh.
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Suvendu Adhikari's net worth
According to his 2021 election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari's total assets were over Rs 80 lakh. He declared both movable and immovable properties in his filing.
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A breakdown of Suvendu's assets
His total assets were Rs 80,66,794. His movable assets were worth Rs 59,31,647, which included bank deposits, bonds, and cash. He also mentioned some inherited land as immovable property, valued at Rs 21,35,102 at the time. In his affidavit, Suvendu did not declare owning any agricultural land, house, or commercial building.
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Car and gold ownership
The election affidavit showed that Suvendu Adhikari did not own any car in his name as of 2021. However, he did own 30 grams of gold.
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Increase in assets
Suvendu Adhikari's assets saw a nearly 43% increase between the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. He declared this in his election affidavit.
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Bhabanipur: The political hot seat
Bhabanipur is set to be the hot seat in the upcoming assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari will face off in this constituency. Both candidates have already hit the campaign trail.
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