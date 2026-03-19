A staff member at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was allegedly caught secretly filming a woman patient inside an X-ray room, triggering outrage and serious questions over hospital safety protocols.

A staff member at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat'sAhmedabad was allegedly caught secretly filming a woman patient inside an X-ray room, triggering outrage and serious questions over hospital safety protocols. The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the woman, undergoing an X-ray, noticed a man recording her on his mobile phone. She immediately raised an alarm, prompting her relatives to rush in and confront the accused.

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The man reportedly failed to justify his actions, and a check of his phone allegedly revealed more such videos.

Hospital authorities stated that no formal complaint was filed, as the matter was settled between the accused and the patient’s family. Officials at Sola police station also confirmed that no complaint had been registered, and therefore, no legal action was initiated.

Meanwhile, Dr Dipika Singhal, the hospital's medical superintendent, termed it a "shameful incident". "The man has been identified as a driver attached to the community medicine department of GMERS Medical College. We have already asked the college dean to take strict action against him. He is a longserving employee, and there are no prior complaints against him," she said.

She further revealed that both the hospital police desk and the 181 Abhayam helpline were informed, but the patient’s relatives chose not to pursue the case legally. "There already are security measures in place. But we will ensure that such an incident does not happen again with stricter standard operating procedures for access to such areas for both staffers and persons accompanying patients," added Dr Singhal. "I have no details about the other videos," she added.

Inspector K N Bhukan of Sola police reiterated that neither the hospital nor the victim had filed any complaint, leaving the authorities with no grounds to proceed with legal action.