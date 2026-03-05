A shocking video from an Andhra Pradesh school shows a student physically attacking a teacher. The incident has sparked widespread online discussion about student discipline and teacher conduct.

A video showing a Class 10 student physically attacking a teacher inside a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Veeravalli village, located in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Bapulapadu mandal following a small disagreement in class that turned into a serious argument between the student and the teacher.

Student Attacks Teacher in Andhra Pradesh School

As per local news, the situation worsened when the teacher allegedly used offensive language while scolding the student. The argument quickly became intense, and the video captures the student hitting the teacher with punches while other students in the classroom watch.

The footage, which has been shared on various social media platforms, also shows some students trying to stop the fight and separate the two. The event has sparked a lot of online conversation about how students are disciplined, how teachers behave, and the increasing conflicts that can occur in school settings.

Educational authorities are likely to investigate the incident to understand what led to the fight. They may examine the video and talk to both school staff and students as part of their official inquiry.

