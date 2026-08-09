The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday draw on August 9, 2026, are now official. The weekly lottery offered a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside several other prize tiers. Participants are encouraged to check the winning numbers against official lists.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday weekly lottery results for August 9, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 73J 11410 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 73J 11410

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 11410 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 03252, 27677, 34736, 41831, 42818, 70750, 70842, 74977, 94030, 97366

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1215, 1465, 2217, 3017, 3734, 5029, 5477, 6900, 8182, 9614

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0330, 1294, 1980, 2196, 2448, 2655, 3497, 5122, 6583, 8063

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0007, 1052, 1856, 2844, 3626, 5303, 6178, 7292, 7972, 9344, 0014, 1107, 1891, 2852, 3857, 5385, 6198, 7377, 8052, 9489, 0234, 1327, 1930, 2921, 3956, 5458, 6228, 7394, 8347, 9500, 0279, 1432, 1967, 2926, 4082, 5602, 6278, 7415, 8698, 9612, 0340, 1459, 2031, 3176, 4568, 5765, 6299, 7445, 8823, 9666, 0440, 1462, 2067, 3321, 4685, 5877, 6657, 7522, 9027, 9669, 0642, 1477, 2130, 3381, 4799, 5943, 6869, 7551, 9163, 9762, 0886, 1586, 2252, 3397, 4832, 5986, 6951, 7711, 9173, 9771, 0888, 1781, 2318, 3516, 4841, 5999, 6961, 7771, 9256, 9941, 1004, 1828, 2672, 3531, 5302, 6027, 6977, 7856, 9264, 9988

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Sunday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 9, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here