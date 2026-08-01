The Nagaland State Lottery has announced results for its Dear Spark Saturday weekly draw of August 1, 2026. The draw offered a first prize of Rs 1 crore and various other prizes across different categories. Participants should verify winning numbers against official government publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for August 1, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 88C 02933 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 88C 02933

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 02933 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 10534, 26192, 50582, 55062, 57802, 68458, 69307, 78508, 85462, 96729

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0375, 1486, 2225, 6132, 7216, 7766, 8265, 8329, 9333, 9868

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0119, 0261, 0756, 0917, 4358, 5153, 5362, 6626, 6975, 7780

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0084, 0236, 0239, 0265, 0317, 0511, 0548, 0583, 0753, 0842, 0859, 0868, 0989, 1082, 1164, 1198, 1250, 1326, 1573, 1584, 1686, 1750, 1930, 2002, 2102, 2216, 2527, 2567, 2748, 2823, 2886, 2928, 2991, 3118, 3177, 3279, 3338, 3457, 3522, 3804, 3935, 3992, 4177, 4221, 4264, 4268, 4324, 4338, 4375, 4503, 4691, 4764, 4858, 5360, 5366, 5411, 5470, 5748, 5782, 5818, 5854, 5907, 6028, 6097, 6252, 6299, 6343, 6454, 6458, 6482, 6554, 6558, 6674, 6757, 6841, 7288, 7338, 7393, 7419, 7755, 7769, 7860, 7890, 7891, 7964, 8302, 8336, 8380, 8596, 8694, 8790, 8870, 9023, 9033, 9034, 9073, 9099, 9225, 9681, 9779

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 1, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.