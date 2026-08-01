RLD's Malook Nagar lauded PM Modi's 'true leadership' in forgiving children for using abusive language at a Jantar Mantar protest. The PM said they should be guided, not punished, a view supported by leaders like NCP's Praful Patel.

RLD Leader Praises PM's 'True Leadership'

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national general secretary Malook Nagar on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to forgive children for the derogatory language used at Jantar Mantar, declaring that the PM's decision to forgive the children reflects his true leadership.

Speaking to ANI, the RLD leader declared that the Prime Minister has released a positive message for children which prioritises the nation, youth, students, and Gen Z. "Prime Minister released a positive message for children, prioritising the nation, youth, students, and Gen Z. His decision to forgive reflects leadership and sends a strong message to the opposition," said Nagar.

'Guide Children, Don't Punish Them': PM Modi

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi said he wanted to forgive the children who used derogatory language against him and his late mother during the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that "mistakes happen in childhood" and that they should be guided rather than punished, dragged through court proceedings, or subjected to social harassment.

The PM said that he wanted to forgive the children who used derogatory language against him and his late mother during the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that "mistakes happen in childhood" and that they should be guided rather than punished, dragged through court proceedings, or subjected to social harassment.

In the video, PM Modi said, "Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle."

He acknowledged that the incident had angered many people but stressed that children should be given an opportunity to correct their mistakes. "However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them,' the PM added.

Political Leaders Extend Support

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message, several political leaders from different political parties extended their support to the Prime Minister's words.

NCP working president Praful Patel emphasised that he views the Prime Minister's words as a sign of his magnanimity, asserting that providing the younger generation with proper guidance and direction is a very commendable step. "The children of our country are our future; often, in the exuberance and zeal of youth--and sometimes influenced by others--they may let certain words slip out. PM Modi has simply said that in forgiving children there is no sense of pettiness in this--on the contrary, I view it as a sign of his magnanimity. Our country can only function democratically. We will move forward by taking everyone along; that is the only way the nation will prosper. The younger generation is truly the country's future, and providing them with proper guidance and direction--something the Prime Minister is doing--is a very good thing," Patel told ANI.