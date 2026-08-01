Floodwaters inundated Dokandar village in Odisha's Puri, disrupting life. Residents face shortages of essentials and have appealed for aid. Meanwhile, opposition parties BJD and Congress criticized the government's handling of the crisis.

Floodwaters entered Dokandar village under Kanas block in Odisha's Puri district, inundating several houses and disrupting normal life, residents said.

The rising water has entered residential areas, forcing villagers to cope with deteriorating conditions.

Residents are facing an acute shortage of safe drinking water, electricity, food, and other essential supplies as the flooding continues.

Daily life has been severely affected, with many families expressing concern over their safety and livelihoods.

Villagers have appealed to the district administration for immediate relief, seeking the supply of drinking water, food, and other essential materials.

Officials are closely monitoring the flood situation, and relief measures are being undertaken to assist the affected residents. The authorities have advised people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the flood situation continues to remain critical.

Opposition Slams Government's Flood Handling

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government over its handling of the prevailing flood situation in the State.

Both opposition parties alleged a total lack of "preparedness" and "proactiveness" by the administration, while specifically questioning the Chief Minister's decision to visit Delhi as several districts grapple with rising water levels and displacement.

BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai said, "When the entire state is affected by flood... at this crucial juncture, the Chief Minister has left for Delhi. We condemn it. The flood situation in Odisha has exposed serious gaps in preparedness and response".

The BJD leader further claimed that despite government assurances, many families are struggling to access timely rescue and relief. "The disaster management team needs to be proactive at this point of time, not merely react to the opposition statements. People need immediate assistance, transparent communication, and proper rehabilitation, not just official statements. We urge the government to strengthen coordination on the ground and conduct an honest review of what went wrong," Gharai added.

Widespread Impact in Bhadrak District

On July 29, around 61 Gram Panchayats covering 261 villages and a population of nearly 2.45 lakh have been affected by the flood situation in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Collector Dillip Rautrai said. (ANI)