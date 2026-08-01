Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi hailed PM Modi's 'big heart' in forgiving students for abusive remarks, a gesture appreciated nationwide. He also accused the Congress party of attempting to exploit the student movement for its own political advantage.

Bihar BJP Praises PM's 'Big Heart', Accuses Congress

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing "a big heart" despite inappropriate remarks made against him and his late mother, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Saturday asserted that the entire nation appreciates the PM's gesture of forgiveness, while accusing the Congress of attempting to exploit the student movement for political gains.

"The Prime Minister showed a big heart despite the inappropriate remarks that were made against him and his late mother. His gesture of forgiveness has been appreciated across the country," Saraogi told ANI. Targeting the opposition, the Bihar BJP chief accused the Congress of taking advantage of student grievances to further its own political agenda. "Congress, however, has been trying to use the students' movement for political gains," the BJP leader added, warning against attempts to derail public order under the guise of student protests.

'Embrace These Children, Show Them Right Path': PM Modi

Earlier, noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and that he and his late mother were also subjected to 'profane' remarks, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.

Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over the use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language", but asserted that there is a need to "embrace these children and show them the right path".

The Prime Minister said he works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes.

"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said.

"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them," he added.

PM Modi said punishing the youth, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society - none of this will change the situation.

"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.

The Prime Minister said that guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, "but it is a task we must undertake".

His remarks come after Noida Police earlier registered an FIR against a young woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest held over the NEET paper leak.