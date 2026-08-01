The Uttarakhand Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of school teacher Srishti Kandari's suicide in Dehradun. Chairperson Kusum Kandwal assured a thorough probe. Police have filed a dowry death case against the husband and his family.

Women's Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Expressing deep grief over the tragic death of school teacher Srishti Kandari, who died by suicide within eight months of her marriage in Dehradun, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women Chairperson Kusum Kandwal on Saturday stated that the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Speaking to ANI, detailing the immediate actions taken by authorities, Kandwal said she personally spoke with the grieving mother of the victim, as well as the Circle Officer (CO), the SHO of the concerned police station, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure a thorough probe.

"As soon as we came to know about Srishti, I spoke to the CO, SHO of the Police station concerned and SSP. Women's Commission takes suo motu cognisance. I also spoke to Srishti's mother," Kandwal said, adding, "This is very unfortunate; an educated daughter who was a teacher decided to die by suicide." Urging young women facing distress or grievances to speak up rather than taking extreme steps, the Chairperson assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible. "To ensure that such incidents do not recur, I urge daughters to approach the Women's Commission if you feel any wrong is happening to you. The doors of the Commission are always open for you. Approach the Police. You will get justice. But don't take such a drastic step," she added, emphasising that strict action will be initiated against the culprits.

Police Register Dowry Death Case

Earlier on July 31, the Dehradun Police registered a case against a private secretary posted at the Uttarakhand Secretariat and his family members following the alleged dowry death of his wife. The victim reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after which her mother filed a formal complaint alleging persistent harassment by the husband and his relatives.

Providing details on the matter, Circle Officer (CO) Vandana Verma stated that the police received information at the Doiwala Kotwali police station regarding the incident. "Information was received at the Doiwala Kotwali police station that a woman had committed suicide by hanging herself. Acting on this information, the police team inspected the scene; the inquest proceedings were conducted, and a post-mortem examination was carried out," Verma told ANI. The police action shifted to a criminal investigation after the deceased's family came forward with allegations of foul play and mental torture. (ANI)