The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Spark Friday weekly draw held on July 10, 2026. The draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize categories. The specific winning numbers are yet to be announced.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for July 10, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 81A 08766 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 81A 08766

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 08766 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 16067, 18707, 30633, 48060, 52595, 79104, 88627, 89189, 92713, 95578

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1772, 4233, 5077, 5673, 5851, 6965, 7244, 7269, 8335, 9090

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0063, 0234, 0429, 1284, 3892, 4714, 7097, 8204, 8495, 9811

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0039, 0127, 0360, 0560, 0774, 0864, 1537, 1626, 1683, 1802, 1948, 2000, 2102, 2123, 2146, 2258, 2504, 2519, 2588, 2631, 2705, 2712, 2735, 2838, 2851, 3012, 3023, 3043, 3063, 3113, 3142, 3254, 3442, 3500, 3540, 3721, 4007, 4090, 4130, 4444, 4764, 4889, 4916, 5066, 5075, 5119, 5139, 5222, 5293, 5332, 5339, 5442, 5629, 5665, 5774, 5782, 5813, 5941, 6112, 6191, 6276, 6357, 6576, 6652, 6767, 6800, 6809, 6819, 6825, 6867, 6981, 7165, 7223, 7259, 7270, 7310, 7352, 7463, 7627, 7658, 7733, 7936, 8112, 8237, 8247, 8403, 8453, 8522, 8631, 8688, 8704, 8774, 8854, 9286, 9419, 9515, 9524, 9570, 9649, 9881

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 10, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here