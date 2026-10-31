The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM draw results have been announced, revealing the winner of the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Participants can check the full winners list and understand the prize claiming process, which requires submission of documents including the original ticket and PAN card within 30 days.

The highly anticipated results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM draw have been announced today, October 31, 2026. This particular draw, known for its significant prize offerings, has once again captured the attention of participants across the region. One exceptionally lucky participant has secured the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize in this evening's drawing, marking a life-changing win.

Conducted by the esteemed Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, this weekly Dear Lucky Saturday event consistently draws a large number of hopeful ticket holders. Beyond the top prize, the draw also features other substantial cash prizes across various categories, ensuring multiple winners for amounts such as a second prize of Rs 9,000 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000, distributed among numerous ticket series.

Prize Categories and Winner Breakdown

Beyond the top Rs 1 Crore jackpot, the Dear Lucky Saturday lottery awards numerous other prizes designed to offer multiple opportunities for winning. Winners can also secure Rs 9,000 for the second prize, Rs 500 for the third prize, Rs 250 for the fourth prize, and Rs 120 for the fifth prize. Each prize tier has multiple winning series, distributing wealth widely among participants. The Directorate emphasizes transparency in these results, ensuring that all winning numbers are publicly verified.

How to Claim Your Winnings

Claiming prizes from the Nagaland State Lottery depends significantly on the winning amount. For smaller prizes, specifically those up to Rs 10,000, winners can typically settle their claims conveniently through the local ticket distribution network, such as the retail agent where the ticket was purchased. This streamlined process allows for quick verification and disbursement of lesser amounts.