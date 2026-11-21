Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan's landfall may be over, but its impact continues across West Bengal. Kolkata and several southern districts are likely to experience more rain and thunderstorms on November 21, according to the latest weather updates

Cyclone Akvan, which crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur on November 20, has weakened considerably after making landfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system weakened from a cyclonic storm into a deep depression and subsequently a depression over south Odisha.

The remnant system was centred over south Odisha at 5.30 pm on November 20. It was expected to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area while moving northwards.

Although the cyclone has lost much of its strength, its residual moisture continues to influence weather conditions across West Bengal. The IMD's November 21 warning still indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the state.

Kolkata weather, today: What does Alipore Met Office forecast?

Kolkata residents can expect another generally cloudy day on Saturday, November 21, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The Alipore Meteorological Office's latest available city forecast, issued on November 20, indicates a minimum temperature of around 22°C and a maximum of 27°C.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also likely.

The city recorded substantial rainfall during the cyclone's passage. Alipore received 48.5 mm of rain between 8.30 pm on November 19 and 8.30 pm on November 20. The maximum temperature on Friday remained significantly below normal because of persistent cloud cover and rainfall.

However, the rainfall intensity is expected to gradually decrease around Kolkata from Saturday, with further improvement likely from Sunday.

South Bengal districts to receive more rain; when will weather improve?

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has indicated that rainfall will continue across several districts of South Bengal on November 21.

According to its November 20 special bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across South Bengal during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on November 22. Isolated heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm is possible in Murshidabad. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places.

For North Bengal, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are likely to receive rain and thundershowers, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in Malda and South Dinajpur.

The outlook suggests a gradual improvement in weather conditions. Light rain may continue at isolated places on November 22 and 23, while predominantly dry weather is expected across both North and South Bengal from November 24. Residents in areas vulnerable to waterlogging should remain cautious during spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms.