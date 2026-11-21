Delhi's air quality remains in the poor category with an AQI of 279. While some areas face very poor conditions, the government continues enforcing strict pollution control measures to mitigate the situation across the national capital.

Delhi Air Quality Remains Poor With AQI 279 Recorded On Saturday

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday morning, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among the monitoring stations across the city, AIIMS recorded an AQI of 369 and Chandni Chowk at 365, placing them in the 'very poor' category. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 332, followed by Anand Vihar at 327, IIT Delhi at 308 and Bawana at 304, all falling in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, R K Puram recorded an AQI of 274, while IGI Airport (T3) registered 242. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 236, Narela 245 and Dwarka-Sector 8 241. These monitoring stations remained in the 'poor' category.

According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Earlier, on November 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. According to an official statement issued by the CAQM, its sub-committee on GRAP decided to withdraw the restrictions imposed under Stage III with immediate effect. Following the decision, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Delhi were directed to resume physical classes for all students.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the capital's pollution-control measures at a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). According to an official release, Gupta said Delhi had witnessed some relief in November compared with the past decade, but emphasised that the government would continue taking strict action against all sources of pollution. During the meeting, she directed various departments to coordinate their efforts and ensure visible results on the ground. She specifically instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to intensify the cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges through mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing. The government has also intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites. Gupta directed officials to ensure the proper installation of green nets, barricades and windbreakers at construction sites, stressing that dust-control measures should not be treated as a mere formality.