Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi presented the Tana-Riri Awards to Hetal Mehta Joshi and Malini Awasthi at Vadnagar. The event highlighted the town's musical heritage, with the local museum receiving the prestigious Red Dot Award 2026.

Gujarat Deputy CM Presents Tana-Riri Awards at Vadnagar Celebration

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday attended the second day of the 'Tana-Riri Mahotsav' at Vadnagar in Mehsana district. In the presence of the Deputy CM, the ‘Tana-Riri Award’ was presented to Sushri Hetal Mehta Joshi and Sushri Malini Awasthi for their outstanding contributions to classical music. The artistes were honoured with Tamrapatra, a cheque and an award in recognition of their dedication and musical excellence.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM paid tribute to the historic land of Vadnagar and said that it is not just an ancient town, but a living symbol of thousands of years of civilisation, history, spirituality and musical tradition. Referring to the sacrifice of the 16th-century sisters Tana and Riri, the Deputy CM said that they had demonstrated the extraordinary power of music through their rendition of Raga Malhar. He added that the Mahotsav has today become a platform to showcase Vadnagar’s rich musical heritage to the world. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government is committed to showcasing Vadnagar’s rich historical heritage. He announced that Vadnagar’s Archaeological Experiential Museum has received the prestigious ‘Red Dot Award 2026’, bringing pride to the entire state of Gujarat.

Speaking about Vadnagar’s development, he said that Shankaracharya Ji had described Vadnagar as the ‘Kashi of Gujarat’. He added that the town is now a unique blend of history, knowledge and culture. Projects such as the Museum of Music and Sharmishtha Lake are expected to boost tourism and create new employment opportunities. During the programme, DyCM urged citizens to help make Vadnagar the cleanest town in the country and pledged to keep public places free from litter. Congratulating the Tana-Riri Award winners and organisers, he expressed confidence that Vadnagar would become a major destination for music lovers from across the world in the coming years.

District In-charge Minister Shri Pravin Mali stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the son of Vadnagar had started this Mahotsav in 2003 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Mahotsav aims to showcase the legacy of Tana and Riri globally and preserve classical music traditions. He added that the State Government is continuously working to provide a platform for artistes and introduce the youth to Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage. On the second day of the Mahotsav, renowned classical musicians captivated the audience with their performances. Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi and Sushri Shweta Gunjan Joshi enthralled the audience with their vocal renditions, while Pandit Purbayan Chatterjee mesmerised listeners with his sitar recital. Artist Bhaumik Shah added to the musical evening with a soulful performance of folk songs. On this occasion, District Panchayat President Shri Nitin Patel, Unjha MLA Kirit Patel, Kheralu MLA Sardar Chaudhary, Kadi MLA Rajendra Chavda, Becharaji MLA Sukhaji Thakor, prominent personalities Girishb Rajgor and Natuji Thakor, Vadnagar Municipality President Mitika Shah, Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy Chairman Yogesh B. Niragude, District Collector, Harshit Gosavi, District Development Officer Harshil Meena, Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy Member Secretary, other office-bearers, local dignitaries, and a large number of music enthusiasts were present. (ANI)