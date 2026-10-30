The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw for October 30, 2026, is set to announce its Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner soon. Participants must understand prize categories and the strict 30-day window to claim winnings.

The Nagaland State Lottery's highly anticipated Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw is set for today, October 30, 2026. Participants are eagerly awaiting the results, holding tickets that could transform their fortunes with the substantial Rs 1 Crore jackpot.

As the clock ticks towards the 8 PM announcement, ticket holders are advised to familiarise themselves with the established prize categories and the specific procedures for claiming winnings once the official list is released.

Conducted under the supervision of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, these daily draws are a significant event, known for their transparency and the opportunity to win life-changing amounts. The state government oversees the lottery, which offers various prize tiers at an affordable ticket price of Rs 7.

Detailed Breakdown of Prizes for Dear Horizon Friday Draw

The Dear Horizon Friday lottery boasts a comprehensive prize structure, meticulously designed to reward a wide array of participants. The pinnacle of this structure is the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot, a life-altering sum that serves as the top prize for the 8 PM draw on October 30, 2026. Beyond this grand prize, the lottery offers multiple other significant winning opportunities.

Ticket holders can also vie for the second prize of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is awarded, providing another chance for participants. The third prize category offers Rs 500, while the fourth prize secures Rs 250. Finally, the fifth prize rewards winners with Rs 120, ensuring a broad distribution of winnings across various tiers. This multi-tiered approach makes the Nagaland State Lottery accessible and engaging for a wider audience, with an affordable ticket price of just Rs 7.

Navigating the Prize Claim Process

Winning a Nagaland State Lottery prize is an exciting moment, but it is crucial for winners to follow the established claiming procedures. For smaller winnings, specifically prizes up to Rs 10,000, the process is straightforward: claimants can conveniently collect their prize money directly from any authorized lottery distributor or agent operating within Nagaland. This allows for quick and easy access to modest winnings.