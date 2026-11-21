Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is leading a delegation to Japan to foster industrial investments, attract companies to the 2027 Global Investors Meet, and study successful urban planning models, including waste management and infrastructure.

Karnataka CM to Lead Japan Delegation for Investment and Urban Growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will lead a high-level state government delegation to Japan from November 23 to 25 to explore investment opportunities and study Japan's urban development practices, with engagements scheduled across Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

The visit will focus on two key areas: strengthening Japanese investments in Karnataka through industry meetings and understanding Japan's urban planning and infrastructure practices through site visits organised with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Shivakumar will be accompanied by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, who will lead industry engagements and anchor the state's investment outreach in Japan and the Republic of Korea. The delegation will include M Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Chief Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority; Dr S Selvakumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department; and Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce and CEO, Invest Karnataka Forum. Representatives from the Chief Minister's Office will include Dr Rajendra Prasad, IAS, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Yatish R, IAS, Deputy Secretary-1 to the Chief Minister, along with other officials from the CMO, GBA and Commerce and Industries Department.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and the Commerce and Industries Department will hold meetings with senior leadership of leading Japanese corporations to understand their investment plans and present Karnataka's investment opportunities. The industry engagements will continue until November 27. Invest Karnataka will also invite each participating company to the Global Investors Meet 2027, scheduled to be held at Bengaluru Palace from April 20 to 22, 2027.

The meetings will cover several sectors in which Karnataka and Japan share industrial strengths, including automotive and electric vehicle components with Toyota and Panasonic Automotive Systems, speciality chemicals and advanced materials with Mitsubishi Chemical Group, pharmaceuticals with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, industrial automation with Yokogawa Electric, and manufacturing investments with Sumitomo Corporation. During these engagements, the delegation will present the state's new policy support measures, including the Aerospace and Defence Policy, an additional capital subsidy of up to 20 per cent for investments in backward and priority taluks, the KIADB Digital Industrial Land Bank and single-window facilitation for investment proposals. A meeting with the Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) will also focus on strengthening institutional support for Japanese companies looking to invest in Karnataka.

Alongside the investment outreach, the delegation, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, will study Japanese practices in urban development, focusing on waste management and waste-to-energy, urban planning, transport and transit planning, and architecture and urban design. Japan's cities are regarded as global benchmarks for planned, high-density and sustainable urban growth. The delegation will study how Japanese cities plan, develop and manage urban infrastructure, with Osaka and Tokyo offering insights into large-scale urban renewal and metropolitan planning.

Tokyo, one of the world's largest metropolitan areas, is a reference point for integrated transit systems and station-centred redevelopment, while Osaka, a major commercial and industrial hub in western Japan, offers lessons in large-scale urban renewal and metropolitan planning. Among the scheduled engagements is a visit to Tokyo Midtown Roppongi, along with Nikken Sekkei, one of Japan's leading architecture and urban design firms. The large-scale mixed-use development serves as a benchmark for redevelopment, transit-oriented development, land readjustment, mixed land use and urban green spaces, areas that are increasingly shaping the development of Bengaluru and other Indian cities. The delegation will also meet the senior management of JFE Engineering Corporation at its Tokyo headquarters to understand the company's capabilities and key projects in waste management, waste-to-energy and urban infrastructure. (ANI)