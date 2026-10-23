The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw results for October 23, 2026, are being released, with a top prize of Rs 1 Crore. Participants can check official platforms for the full winners list and prize details, including other prizes like Rs 10,000 for the second prize.

Anticipation is at an all-time high as the Nagaland State Lottery announces the much-awaited results for its Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw, held today, October 23, 2026. Participants across the region are eagerly checking their tickets for a chance to claim the life-changing Rs 1 Crore Jackpot, the top prize in this popular weekly lottery event.

The Nagaland State Lottery consistently conducts multiple draws throughout the day, providing numerous opportunities for participants. Among these, the Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw holds particular significance as a highly anticipated weekly event, drawing a large number of hopefuls. These lotteries, meticulously managed by the state government, aim not only to provide substantial winning opportunities but also contribute to state revenue.

Prizes Up for Grabs

The headline prize for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Horizon Friday is indeed a life-changing Rs 1 Crore, a sum capable of transforming fortunes overnight. However, the lottery offers a comprehensive prize structure to reward many participants. Beyond this impressive jackpot, several other substantial prize tiers are available for lucky ticket holders. The second prize awards a significant Rs 10,000, while the third prize offers a respectable Rs 500. Further down the list, fourth prize winners receive Rs 250, and the fifth prize is set at Rs 120, ensuring many smaller wins. A consolation prize of ₹1,000 is also awarded, adding another layer of winning opportunity. Each ticket for these exciting draws typically costs an affordable Rs 7, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Accessing the Full Winners List: Today's 8 PM Draw

For those who participated in the Dear Horizon Friday 8 PM draw today, October 23, 2026, the complete list of winning numbers is now officially available. While the primary focus is often on the Rs 1 Crore Jackpot winner, it is crucial for all ticket holders to meticulously check the Full Winners List to identify any smaller prizes they might have won.

Claiming Your Winnings

Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days from the draw date of October 23, 2026. For prizes up to Rs 10,000, winners have the convenience of claiming their winnings directly from authorised lottery distributors or agents within Nagaland. However, for the substantial amounts exceeding Rs 10,000, including the grand Rs 1 Crore Jackpot, prize claims must be formally submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or their respective state's Nodal Office, ensuring a secure and verified process.