The BJP plans to counter the Congress rally in Delhi on November 1 by highlighting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, aiming to corner the opposition and boost its political standing ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP Strategy Against Congress Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing a political counter-offensive against the Congress rally scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, with plans to target the opposition party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The BJP is accusing the Congress of reopening the wounds of the Sikh community and evading accountability for the events of 1984. The party is preparing to bring the issue into focus alongside the Congress rally, intensifying its attack on the opposition.

Planned Protests and Political Implications

According to sources, the BJP is planning protests, marches and public meetings at several locations across Delhi to counter the Congress rally. Through these programmes, the party intends to highlight the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and raise questions about the Congress’s accountability for the violence. The BJP’s strategy is also being viewed in the context of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The party is preparing to corner the Congress over the 1984 riots, making the issue a key part of its political campaign ahead of the elections. The proposed counter-campaign is aimed at bringing the experiences of riot victims and their families, along with the demand for accountability and justice, back into the political discourse. The BJP plans to use the issue to challenge the Congress politically and highlight what it describes as the party’s responsibility for the events of 1984.

With the Congress rally scheduled for November 1, Delhi could witness heightened political activity, with the BJP planning parallel demonstrations and public outreach programmes to counter the opposition’s mobilisation. The BJP’s move signals a broader strategy to turn the 1984 anti-Sikh riots into a central political issue in its confrontation with the Congress, particularly as the party looks to strengthen its position in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)