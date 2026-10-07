A Lokayukta investigation in Indore revealed 50 immovable properties linked to police head constable Firoz Khan, his family, and associates, with a market value of Rs 65.72 crore. Serving as a driver at the Police Training College, Khan earned Rs 75 lakh in salary over 24 years.

An ongoing Lokayukta investigation in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has identified 50 immovable properties linked to a police head constable, his family members, associates and companies, with an estimated market value of Rs 65.72 crore, an official said on Friday. Head constable Firoz Khan, who works as a driver at the Police Training College in Indore, came under scrutiny after a complaint alleged that he had been absent from duty for a long period and used his position to acquire disputed properties.

The anti-corruption Lokayukta Police raided properties linked to Khan and his associates on October 14. A First Information Report was subsequently registered against Khan and his close associate Roshni Verma under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talan said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

50 properties identified

Investigators have so far found 50 immovable properties registered in the names of Khan, his relatives, associates and private companies linked to them. The properties include houses, agricultural land, and residential and commercial plots, Talan said.

Their combined value based on official rates is Rs 18.29 crore. However, their estimated market value is much higher, at Rs 65.72 crore, the officer said.

The latest findings include two plots in a residential colony in Dewas, together estimated to be worth Rs 60.54 lakh on the market. Investigators also found a wood-cutting machine bought for Rs 6 lakh in the name of Khan’s mother in Pipalrawan, in Dewas district.

Income and assets under scrutiny

According to Talan, Khan earned around Rs 75 lakh in salary during his 24 years in the police department. His total legitimate income has been estimated at Rs 1.94 crore.

The investigation is continuing, and the figures disclosed so far are preliminary findings. The registration of an FIR and discovery of assets do not by themselves establish guilt; the allegations will be examined as the probe progresses. Officials have not said whether properties were seized or further arrests are expected. No final assessment of the alleged disproportionate assets has been announced.

What is a head constable’s salary?

A head constable’s pay depends on the cadre, service length, pay level and applicable state rules. A Bureau of Police Research and Development state-wise pay-scale table lists Madhya Pradesh head constable pay at around Rs 25,300 to Rs 80,500, though actual basic pay varies with increments and appointment details. Allowances such as dearness allowance and house rent allowance may add to gross pay, while deductions affect take-home salary.

(With inputs from agencies)